Conquerors Bag Women's U19 T20 Title

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2023 | 06:18 PM

Conquerors, who bagged the winning prize money of PKR500,000, have had a near perfect run in the five-team tournament, winning three of the four league stage matches before securing a comprehensive victory in the final.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2023) Conquerors inflicted a heavy eight-wicket defeat on Challengers to win the Women’s U19 T20 Tournament at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke on Thursday.

Challengers were bowled out for a paltry 66 in 18.4 overs despite electing to bat after winning the toss. Quratulain Ahsen and Memoona Khalid took two wickets each, while Dina Razvi, Maham Anees and Rida Aslam picked up a wicket each in an innings that saw the high score of only 11, scored by Maheen Irfan.

Conquerors overhauled the target with ease and comfort at 13.1 overs mark and eight wickets spare with Rida Aslam and Dina scoring 19 not out and 18 not out after openers Memoona and Maham scored 12 and 10. Memoona was named player of the match.

The two wickets to fall in the run chase were taken by Saba Sher, who returned two for 15 in four overs.

Strikers’ Areesha Ansari was named player of the tournament for topping the batting charts with 131 runs at an average over 43 and a strike rate of 102. She also took four wickets in as many matches.

As part of the Pakistan cricket Board’s initiative to encourage the young cricketers, the best performers of the tournament were awarded kit bags.

Muqadas Bukhari, who finished as the top wicket-taker with seven wickets in five games at an average of 8.14 and economy of 3.80, was named best bowler.

Samiya Afsar of stars was named best batter for 118 runs in four matches at an average of 39.33 and strike rate of 108.26.

Conquerors captain Zaib-un-Nisa was named the best fielder for eight catches, the most for any player, and her teammate Muskan Abid was adjudged the best wicket-keeper for five dismissals (three catches and two stumpings).

Runners up Challengers bagged PKR300,000.

With the national U19 side scheduled to tour Bangladesh in January, this tournament was organised to identify talented teenage cricketers. The tournament lived up to expectations as each of the 11 matches brought some brilliant individual performances.

The PCB will now shortlist best players from this tournament for a conditioning camp to further enhance their skills.

Scores in brief:

Conquerors beat Challengers by eight wickets

Challengers 66 all out, 18.4 overs (Maheen Irfan 11, Quratulain 2-9, Memoona Khalid 2-17)

Conquerors 67-2, 13.1 overs (Rida Aslam 19 not out, Dina Razvi 18 not out: Saba Sher 2-15)

Player of the match – Memoona Khalid (Conquerors)

