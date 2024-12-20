Open Menu

Conquerors On Top Of Points Table Of National Women's One-Day Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The Conquerors emerged as the top contenders in the National Women's One-Day Tournament 2024/25, finishing the league stage at the summit of the points table with 12 points from 8 matches.

The team showcased dominance throughout the tournament, winning six matches and maintaining an impressive Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.699.

Trailing closely behind were the stars and Invincibles, each with 10 points from five wins in their eight games. The Stars edged out the Invincibles to claim the second position on the table, thanks to a superior NRR of 0.623 compared to the Invincibles' 0.144.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Challengers and Strikers struggled to make a mark, securing only two wins each in their respective campaigns. Both teams accumulated 4 points, with the Challengers finishing fourth owing to a slightly better NRR of -0.323 as compared to the Strikers' -1.217.

