Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Conquerors and Stars beat Strikers and Invincibles, respectively to qualify for the final of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament.

At the Diamond Cricket Ground, batting first Strikers were bowled out for 150 in 41.3 overs. Aleena Masood top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 131 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six, while also carrying the bat. Conquerors’ Hafsa Khalid was pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 23 runs in 6.3 overs. Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 14 runs in nine overs.

In turn, Conquerors achieved the target in 30.4 overs losing four wickets in the process. Fatima Sana (56 not out, 43b, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Najiha Alvi (40 not out, 49b, 2x4s) knitted an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, Stars scored 223 for seven in 45 overs. No. 8 batter Tuba Hassan scored an unbeaten 61 off 31 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes, while Kaynat Hafeez (50, 90b, 6x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (50, 74b, 4x4s) scored half-centuries.

Invincibles’ Tania Saeed bagged three wickets for 38 in her nine overs.

In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 141 in 40.2 overs with opening batter Ayesha Zafar top-scoring with a 54-ball 46, hitting seven fours. She also shared an opening stand of 71 runs with Aisha Naeem (19, 47, 2x4s).

For Stars, right-arm off-spinner Neelam Mushtaq bagged five wickets for 22, while Tuba with her leg-spin bowling took three wickets for 38 in 8.2 overs.

At the end of match, Stars qualified for the final after having a superior net run-rate to Invincibles as both sides finished with 10 points each.

The final will be played on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the first ball of the 45-over match to be bowled at 9.30am. The match will also be live-streamed on PCB YouTube channel.

Scores in brief:

Match 19 - Conquerors beat Strikers by six wickets at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Strikers 150 all out, 41.3 overs (Aleena Masood 64 not out, Nida Dar 29; Hafsa Khalid 4-23, Nashra Sundhu 2-14)

Conquerors 155-4, 30.4 overs (Fatima Sana 56 not out, Najiha Alvi 40 not out, Dua Majid 33)

Player of the match – Hafsa Khalid (Conquerors)

Match 20 - Stars beat Invincibles by 82 runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Stars 223-7, 45 overs (Tuba Hassan 61 not out, Sidra Nawaz 50, Kaynat Hafeez 50; Tania Saeed 3-38)

Invincibles 141 all out, 40.2 overs (Ayesha Zafar 46; Neelam Mushtaq 5-22, Tuba Hasan 3-38)

Player of the match (joint) – Neelam Mushtaq and Tuba Hassan (Stars)