Conquerors, Stars Advance To Final Of National Women’s One-Day Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published December 20, 2024 | 07:01 PM
Conquerors and Stars beat Strikers and Invincibles, respectively to qualify for the final of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Conquerors and Stars beat Strikers and Invincibles, respectively to qualify for the final of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament.
At the Diamond Cricket Ground, batting first Strikers were bowled out for 150 in 41.3 overs. Aleena Masood top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 131 balls, hitting four boundaries and one six, while also carrying the bat. Conquerors’ Hafsa Khalid was pick of the bowlers with four wickets for 23 runs in 6.3 overs. Nashra Sundhu bagged two wickets for 14 runs in nine overs.
In turn, Conquerors achieved the target in 30.4 overs losing four wickets in the process. Fatima Sana (56 not out, 43b, 7x4s, 2x6s) and Najiha Alvi (40 not out, 49b, 2x4s) knitted an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
At the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, after being put into bat, Stars scored 223 for seven in 45 overs. No. 8 batter Tuba Hassan scored an unbeaten 61 off 31 balls, smashing seven fours and three sixes, while Kaynat Hafeez (50, 90b, 6x4s) and Sidra Nawaz (50, 74b, 4x4s) scored half-centuries.
Invincibles’ Tania Saeed bagged three wickets for 38 in her nine overs.
In reply, Invincibles were bowled out for 141 in 40.2 overs with opening batter Ayesha Zafar top-scoring with a 54-ball 46, hitting seven fours. She also shared an opening stand of 71 runs with Aisha Naeem (19, 47, 2x4s).
For Stars, right-arm off-spinner Neelam Mushtaq bagged five wickets for 22, while Tuba with her leg-spin bowling took three wickets for 38 in 8.2 overs.
At the end of match, Stars qualified for the final after having a superior net run-rate to Invincibles as both sides finished with 10 points each.
The final will be played on Sunday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, with the first ball of the 45-over match to be bowled at 9.30am. The match will also be live-streamed on PCB YouTube channel.
Scores in brief:
Match 19 - Conquerors beat Strikers by six wickets at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad
Strikers 150 all out, 41.3 overs (Aleena Masood 64 not out, Nida Dar 29; Hafsa Khalid 4-23, Nashra Sundhu 2-14)
Conquerors 155-4, 30.4 overs (Fatima Sana 56 not out, Najiha Alvi 40 not out, Dua Majid 33)
Player of the match – Hafsa Khalid (Conquerors)
Match 20 - Stars beat Invincibles by 82 runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Stars 223-7, 45 overs (Tuba Hassan 61 not out, Sidra Nawaz 50, Kaynat Hafeez 50; Tania Saeed 3-38)
Invincibles 141 all out, 40.2 overs (Ayesha Zafar 46; Neelam Mushtaq 5-22, Tuba Hasan 3-38)
Player of the match (joint) – Neelam Mushtaq and Tuba Hassan (Stars)
Recent Stories
Russian missile barrage on Kyiv kills one, damages diplomatic missions
MoHRE declares 1 January 2025 as paid holiday for private sector employees
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 3,238 points
CCP imposes penalty of Rs. 170 million for deceptive marketing practices
PNEC promotes strong culture of research, development: CNS Naveed Ashraf
Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament
AWKUM, MRC inks MoU to guide students about safe emigration
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
Three Gorges South Asia Company's Board of Directors holds symposium in Beijing
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
More Stories From Sports
-
Conquerors, Stars advance to final of National Women’s One-Day Tournament3 minutes ago
-
Conquerors on top of points table of National Women's One-Day Tournament34 minutes ago
-
Zone-VII Whites clinch second straight victory in Woodward Trophy U-17 inter zonal cricket tournamen ..2 hours ago
-
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK2 hours ago
-
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa8 hours ago
-
Australia axe McSweeney, call up Konstas for fourth India Test9 hours ago
-
Punjab crowned champions as curtains fall on Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games22 hours ago
-
KP secures 2nd position in Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games with 98 medals1 day ago
-
Punjab crowned champions as curtains fall on Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games1 day ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model1 day ago
-
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI1 day ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominate in badminton as KPK excels in kabaddi1 day ago