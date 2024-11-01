Samiya Afsar struck a brilliant half-century in Conquerors 73-run win over Invincibles while Strikers’ Tayyaba Imdad picked up four wickets in her team’s crucial seven-wicket win over Challengers in the 10th round of the National Women’s U19 Tournament at the LCCA Ground, Lahore on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Samiya Afsar struck a brilliant half-century in Conquerors 73-run win over Invincibles while Strikers’ Tayyaba Imdad picked up four wickets in her team’s crucial seven-wicket win over Challengers in the 10th round of the National Women’s U19 Tournament at the LCCA Ground, Lahore on Friday.

Conquerors remained unbeaten in the tournament with eight wins while Strikers managed four wins out of eight games, edging Challengers on net run-rate to finish second on the points table and qualify for the final.

In the first match of the day, after Invincibles opted to bowl first, Conquerors opening batters, Komal Khan (42, 42b, 5x4s) and Samiya (51, 41b, 7x4s) put on a 93-run partnership.

Laiba Nasir (15, 19b, 2x4s), Aqsa Habib (15 not out, 12b, 1x4) and Ravail Farhan (12 not out, 8b, 1x4) were the other contributors as Conquerors scored 144-3 in 20 overs.

In turn, Invincibles managed 71-7 in their 20 overs as only Manahil Rafiq (15, 23b, 1x4), Wasifa Hussain (13, 26b) and Laiba Kareem (11 not out, 25b) reached double figures. Quratulain picked up three wickets while Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir and Minahil Javaid dismissed one batter each.

In the second match, a must-win contest for both the teams, Challengers were bowled out for 49 in 18.2 overs as Tayyaba returned figures of 4-11 in her four overs.

In reply, Strikers, who needed to chase the target in 17.3 overs or less to qualify for the final, reached the target in 10.4 overs with skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz top scoring with unbeaten 12 off four balls hitting three fours.

The first ball of the 3 November final between Conquerors and Strikers is expected to be bowled at 9am with the toss taking place at 8.30am at the LCCA Ground, Lahore.

Scores in brief:

19th Match – Conquerors beat Invincibles by 73 runs

Conquerors 144-3, 20 overs (Samiya Afsar 51, Komal Khan 42; Taskyn Fatima 1-16)

Invincibles 71-7, 20 overs (Manahil Rafiq 15, Wasifa Hussain 13; Quratulain 3-10)

Player of the match – Samiya Afsar (Conquerors)

20th Match – Strikers beat Challengers by seven wickets

Challengers 49 all out, 18.2 overs (Qamrosh Farhan 18; Tayyaba Imdad 4-11)

Strikers 50-3, 10.4 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 12 not out; Sheher Bano 2-18)

Player of the match – Tayyaba Imdad (Strikers).