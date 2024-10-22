Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20

Conquerors maintained their winning streak in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament as they beat Challengers by 45 runs to register their fourth consecutive win in the first match of the Round five. After Challengers opted to field first, Conquerors were reduced to 31-5

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Conquerors maintained their winning streak in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament as they beat Challengers by 45 runs to register their fourth consecutive win in the first match of the Round five. After Challengers opted to field first, Conquerors were reduced to 31-5.

Quratulain, batting at No. 9, contributed with 18 off 30 balls to help her team reach 77 before they were bundled out for 77 in 18 overs. For Challengers, Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Bibi, Hadia Mina and Shehr Bano picked up two wickets each.

In turn, Challengers were bundled out for a mere 32 in 15.1 overs as Minahil Javaid bagged three wickets while player of the match Quratulain picked up two wickets. Samiya Afsar gave just three runs for her two wickets.

In the second match of the day, Strikers beat stars by 32 runs to register their third win of the tournament. Raahima Syed, who replaced Maham Anees as concussion substitute, top scored with 26 runs hitting three fours, and also stitched a 50-run opening partnership with Meerab Sheikh (10, 28b). Rozina Akram scored unbeaten 12 to help Strikers reach 85-8 in 20 overs. For Stars, Adieyah Noor took three wickets for 16 run in four overs.

Stars only managed 53 in reply as they were bundled out in 16.1 overs with only Maryam Bibi (10, 30b) reaching double figures.

Player of the match, Tayyaba Imdad bagged 4-11 in her four overs while she was backed up by Zoofishan Ayaz (2-8) and Amina Abid (2-14). Rozina Akram picked up one wicket.

The sixth round of the tournament will be played on Thursday, 24 October.

Scores in brief:

9th Match - Conquerors beat Challengers by 45 runs

Conquerors 77 all out, 18 overs (Quratulain 18, Samiya Afsar 13; Aleesa Mukhtiar 2-4, Aqsa Bibi 2-11, Hadia Mina 2-18, Shehr Bano 2-19)

Challengers 32 all out, 15.1 overs (Minahil Javaid 3-10, Samiya Afsar 2-3, Quratulain 2-5)

Player of the match – Quratulain and Minahil Javaid (Conquerors)

10th Match - Strikers beat Stars by 32 runs

Strikers 85-8, 20 overs (Raahima Syed 26, Rozina Akram 12 not out; Adeiyah Noor 3-16, Fiza Noor 1-15)

Stars 53 all out, 16.1 overs (Maryam Bibi 10; Tayyaba Imdad 4-11, Zoofishan Ayyaz 2-8, Amina Abid 2-14)

Player of the match – Tayyaba Imdad (Strikers).