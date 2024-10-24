Conquerors continued their winning run in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament as they bagged their sixth win on the trot, defeating Strikers by 33 runs in the first match of the sixth round at the LCCA Ground in Lahore

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Conquerors continued their winning run in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament as they bagged their sixth win on the trot, defeating Strikers by 33 runs in the first match of the sixth round at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.

After they were invited to bat, Conquerors’ Komal Khan (19, 22b, 1x4, 1x6) and Samiya Afsar (12, 16b, 3x4s) put on a 33-run opening partnership.

Iman Abid, who came in to bat at No. 4, made an unbeaten 22 with the help of one four while Fatima Khan (11 not out, 10b) and Ravail Farhan (11, 15b, 1x6) also chipped in to take the team to 94-5 in 20 overs. In turn, Strikers were restricted to 61-8 in 20 overs as only skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz (27 not out, 30b, 3x4s) entered double figures.

For Conquerors, Ayesha Imran Riaz picked up two wickets while Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir, Minahil Javaid and Quratulain dismissed one batter each.

In the second match of the day, stars won their first match of the tournament beating Invincibles by 67 runs. Stars’ Fizza Faiz (66, 50b, 10x4s, 1x6) struck only the second half-century of the competition to propel her team to 120-6 while Memoona Khalid scored an unbeaten 18 off 24 balls including one four.

Haniah Ahmer accounted for three wickets.

The Invincibles was rocked by four wickets from Fiza Noor (4-15) as they were bundled out for 53 in 17.2 overs. Only Manahil Rafiq (11, 27b) reached double figures. Adieyah Noor picked up two wickets while Anaya Khan accounted for one.

The seventh round of the tournament will be played on Saturday, 26 October.

Scores in brief:

11th Match - Conquerors beat Strikers by 33 runs

Conquerors 94-5, 20 overs (Iman Abid 22 not out, Komal Khan 19; Tayyaba Imdad 2-7)

Strikers 61-8, 20 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 27 not out; Ayesha Imran Riaz 2-15)

Player of the match (joint) - Fatima Khan and Ayesha Imran Riaz (Conquerors)

12th Match - Stars beat Invincibles by 67 runs

Stars 120-6, 20 overs (Fizza Faiz 66, Memoona Khalid 18 not out; Haniah Ahmer 3-11)

Invincibles 53 all out, 17.2 overs (Manahil Rafiq 11; Fiza Noor 4-15, Adieyah Noor 2-10)

Player of the match (joint) - Fizza Faiz and Fiza Noor (Stars).