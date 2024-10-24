Conquers Record Sixth Consecutive Win In National Women's U19 Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 24, 2024 | 11:37 PM
Conquerors continued their winning run in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament as they bagged their sixth win on the trot, defeating Strikers by 33 runs in the first match of the sixth round at the LCCA Ground in Lahore
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Conquerors continued their winning run in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament as they bagged their sixth win on the trot, defeating Strikers by 33 runs in the first match of the sixth round at the LCCA Ground in Lahore.
After they were invited to bat, Conquerors’ Komal Khan (19, 22b, 1x4, 1x6) and Samiya Afsar (12, 16b, 3x4s) put on a 33-run opening partnership.
Iman Abid, who came in to bat at No. 4, made an unbeaten 22 with the help of one four while Fatima Khan (11 not out, 10b) and Ravail Farhan (11, 15b, 1x6) also chipped in to take the team to 94-5 in 20 overs. In turn, Strikers were restricted to 61-8 in 20 overs as only skipper Zoofishan Ayyaz (27 not out, 30b, 3x4s) entered double figures.
For Conquerors, Ayesha Imran Riaz picked up two wickets while Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir, Minahil Javaid and Quratulain dismissed one batter each.
In the second match of the day, stars won their first match of the tournament beating Invincibles by 67 runs. Stars’ Fizza Faiz (66, 50b, 10x4s, 1x6) struck only the second half-century of the competition to propel her team to 120-6 while Memoona Khalid scored an unbeaten 18 off 24 balls including one four.
Haniah Ahmer accounted for three wickets.
The Invincibles was rocked by four wickets from Fiza Noor (4-15) as they were bundled out for 53 in 17.2 overs. Only Manahil Rafiq (11, 27b) reached double figures. Adieyah Noor picked up two wickets while Anaya Khan accounted for one.
The seventh round of the tournament will be played on Saturday, 26 October.
Scores in brief:
11th Match - Conquerors beat Strikers by 33 runs
Conquerors 94-5, 20 overs (Iman Abid 22 not out, Komal Khan 19; Tayyaba Imdad 2-7)
Strikers 61-8, 20 overs (Zoofishan Ayyaz 27 not out; Ayesha Imran Riaz 2-15)
Player of the match (joint) - Fatima Khan and Ayesha Imran Riaz (Conquerors)
12th Match - Stars beat Invincibles by 67 runs
Stars 120-6, 20 overs (Fizza Faiz 66, Memoona Khalid 18 not out; Haniah Ahmer 3-11)
Invincibles 53 all out, 17.2 overs (Manahil Rafiq 11; Fiza Noor 4-15, Adieyah Noor 2-10)
Player of the match (joint) - Fizza Faiz and Fiza Noor (Stars).
Recent Stories
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year
PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge
Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK
SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country
ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”
Qasim Noon reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment to Kashmir cause
CCP continues in-depth review of PTCL’s acquisition amid industry concerns
Tesla helps drive stocks mostly higher
ADB country director calls on Shaza Fatima
LHC dismisses appeal against bail of Parvez Elahi family members in money launde ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sajid Khan shines with six-wicket haul as Pakistan trail by 194 runs3 hours ago
-
Sajid Khan stresses importance of pace variation4 hours ago
-
Kinnaird College Sports Fest from October 285 hours ago
-
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Iconic Infinity Pool10 hours ago
-
Mir Hamza released from squad4 hours ago
-
Jordan Cox to leave Pakistan by end of Thursday11 hours ago
-
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today13 hours ago
-
Six cities to host Quaid-e-Azam trophy fixtures5 hours ago
-
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA24 hours ago
-
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence against Peshawar Region1 day ago
-
Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka defeat West Indies in second ODI, clinch series1 day ago
-
Zimbabwe smash T20I record with 344-4 against Gambia1 day ago