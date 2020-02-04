UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Consensus' Needed For Public Hearing On Russia Doping Case, Says CAS

Zeeshan Mehtab 52 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

'Consensus' needed for public hearing on Russia doping case, says CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Tuesday it must receive permission from Russia's anti-doping agency to approve a public hearing in the appeal against the country's exclusion from international sport

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Tuesday it must receive permission from Russia's anti-doping agency to approve a public hearing in the appeal against the country's exclusion from international sport.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Monday asked CAS, the world's highest sports court, for an open hearing after Russia appealed a four-year ban for a state-sponsored doping scheme.

"CAS has actually just received a request from WADA. We must now consult RUSADA on the matter," CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb told AFP.

"If there is a consensus in favour of a public hearing, CAS will certainly approve this choice," he added.

WADA sent its case against RUSADA to CAS last month, after the latter disputed the sanction imposed by the global anti-doping body.

A CAS panel must decide whether to confirm the four-year ban or consider Moscow's case against the ruling.

At stake will be the fate of Russian athletes hoping to compete in such events as this year's Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and 2022 football World Cup.

Related Topics

Hearing Football World Sports Moscow Russia Beijing Tokyo Olympics From Court

Recent Stories

Indian Presence In Iojk Illegal, Their Crimes Unac ..

10 minutes ago

10 dead, 969 injured in 878 road accidents in Punj ..

50 seconds ago

Six proclaimed offenders among 11 suspects arreste ..

53 seconds ago

Lethoso Prime Minister's wife turns herself in for ..

54 seconds ago

Peace restored in merged districts after sacrifice ..

56 seconds ago

China calls for united global effort to combat nov ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.