Construct of sports stadium in Kahuta on cards

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi district government has evolved a plan to construct a sports stadium over 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt. (retd) Anwar ul Haq visited the area allotted for the stadium and directed the administrative staff to work speedily on the project.

On the occasion residents of Kahuta tehsil have expressed gratitude to the DC for initiating the project for which would help nurture healthy activities of youth in the area.

They said that once the stadium would be completed, it benefit thousands of youngsters who could be able to take part in sports competitions and utilize their energies in productive activities.

Waheed Abbasi, a resident of the area hailed the decision and said, it would promote sports at grassroots level and players could get the chance to perform better under the guidance of trained coaches which help explore and enhance their talent, he told APP.

Our player would also get the chance to participate in national games as well as represent the country at international level.

District Sports Officer, Rawalpindi, Shams Toheed Abbasi, said that the sports stadium was a longstanding demand of the residents. He added that the incumbent government was trying to provide modern sports facilities to the residents.