UrduPoint.com

Construction Of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium To Be Completed By July

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 02, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Construction of Arbab Niaz cricket stadium to be completed by July

Arbab Niaz International Cricket Stadium would be opened by July this year as the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed it construction and renovation work nearly 75 percent

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Arbab Niaz International Cricket Stadium would be opened by July this year as the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed it construction and renovation work nearly 75 percent.

This was stated by the spokesman to the chief minister for mega projects, Asif Khan while addressing a meeting her on Wednesday. He said that construction work on stadium has been expedited and sports activities would be start from July this year after its inauguration.

Director General Sports KP, Khalid Khan and officials of Communication and Works were also present on the occasion. Asif Khan said the stadium was being constructed on the style of Dubai International Cricket Stadium where all modern facilities would be available for sportsmen, officials, media persons and spectators.

The stadium is being equipped with state-of-the art cricket enclosures, dressing rooms, media galleries, floodlights and a hostel for players.

Constructed in 1984, Arbab Niaz stadium would have all international standards materials including steel structures and works, LCD screens, chairs that have been reached to Karachi from where it would be shifted to Peshawar.

Following completion, the stadium's accommodation capacity would be enhanced to 35,000 from existing 14,000 spectators following which it would be the second largest stadium of Pakistan after Gadafi Stadium, Lahore.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Lahore Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Dubai International Cricket Stadium July Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

10 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

2 minutes ago
 Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Rep ..

Baghdad Airport Came Under Rocket Fire Again - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expecte ..

Sri Lanka's National Industrial Exhibition expected to create investment opportu ..

3 minutes ago
 New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 ..

New Zealand's unemployment rate remains low at 3.2 pct

3 minutes ago
 Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian s ..

Bushfire emergency warnings issued in Australian state

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>