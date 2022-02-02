Construction of Arbab Niaz cricket stadium to be completed by July

Arbab Niaz International Cricket Stadium would be opened by July this year as the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed it construction and renovation work nearly 75 percent

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Arbab Niaz International Cricket Stadium would be opened by July this year as the Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has completed it construction and renovation work nearly 75 percent.

This was stated by the spokesman to the chief minister for mega projects, Asif Khan while addressing a meeting her on Wednesday. He said that construction work on stadium has been expedited and sports activities would be start from July this year after its inauguration.

Director General Sports KP, Khalid Khan and officials of Communication and Works were also present on the occasion. Asif Khan said the stadium was being constructed on the style of Dubai International Cricket Stadium where all modern facilities would be available for sportsmen, officials, media persons and spectators.

The stadium is being equipped with state-of-the art cricket enclosures, dressing rooms, media galleries, floodlights and a hostel for players.

Constructed in 1984, Arbab Niaz stadium would have all international standards materials including steel structures and works, LCD screens, chairs that have been reached to Karachi from where it would be shifted to Peshawar.

Following completion, the stadium's accommodation capacity would be enhanced to 35,000 from existing 14,000 spectators following which it would be the second largest stadium of Pakistan after Gadafi Stadium, Lahore.