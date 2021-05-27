Construction of basketball, badminton courts at Girls High School Lakki Marwat completed

The construction of the international standard Basketball and Badminton Courts at Government Girls High School Abakhel, Lakki Marwat was undertaken under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities with the cost of Rs. 2.28 million, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan told the media men during his visit to witness the facilities here Thursday

LAKKI MAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The construction of the international standard Basketball and Badminton Courts at Government Girls High school Abakhel, Lakki Marwat was undertaken under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities with the cost of Rs. 2.28 million, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan told the media men during his visit to witness the facilities here Thursday.

He was accompanied by Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, PMU team, including Deputy Director Amir Muhammad, Deputy Director GIS Syed Zahid Ali Shah, AD Arsalan Khan, AD Shah Hussain, with field engineers headed by Chief Engineer of Engineering Wing Ahmed Ali, Asad Khan, Engr. Paras Khan and Engr. Umar Shehzad, District Sports Officer Lakki Marwat.

The Director General Sports KP said that development projects worth billions of rupees were underway across the province under the Prime Minister 1000 Playground Facilities with the aim to ensure playing facilities to the youth including females at their doorsteps with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, under the directives of the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, is monitoring all the ongoing schemes and hopefully more than 100 playground facilities would be ready for sporting purposes by June this year.

He said, on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chief Minister is monitoring all the ongoing projects and added that the completion of Basketball and Open Badminton Courts would provide playing facilities to the girls players.

He said that such a scheme was also included for provision of sports facilities on priority basis in the backward districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The scheme was completed at the cost of Rs 2.28 million, he said.

Murad Ali Mohmand on this occasion said that the PMU of the PM's 1000 Playground Project would also review the completed project and prepare a complete report to present it to the Secretary Sports Abid Majeed. He said, they are trying to complete all the ongoing schemes in the province in time as directed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. He said, the quality of the projects is being checked at various stages. In this regard, the contractors have been informed that there will be no compromise on the quality and at the same time they have been instructed to complete all the projects in time.

He said, the work on the projects is going on day and night and our target in the current budget is to complete 250 projects in the first phase. Special attention is also being paid to the improvement of women sports facilities, he added.

DG Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak said that the provincial government would continue its efforts for the promotion of sports at the UCs and Tehsil levels. The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also shared the pictures of the badminton, and basketball courts on his social media account regarding the scheme to be completed at Girls High School in Abba Khel Lakki Marwat, he told and added that the Chief Minister has vowed that the mission of providing best sports facilities across the province would be accomplished.