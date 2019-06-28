Construction of Government College University Faisalabad sports complex inaugurated

The construction of Sports Complex of Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) has been started at varsity campus

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The construction of Sports Complex of Government College University Faisalabad GCUF ) has been started at varsity campus.

GCUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amin Nasir formally laid foundation stone here on Friday and said that the complex would be completed within 15 months at an estimated cost of Rs 165.5 million.

He said the sports complex would sprawl over 89 feet wide and 153.6 feet long area and provide various game facilities to students, faculty members and other staff, including badminton, basketball, handball, lawn tennis, table tennis, volleyball, squash court, judo karate, gymnastic and wrestling etc.

Director Sports GCUF Muhammad Rafiq Wahla, Director Planning & Development Haq Nawaz, Project Director Ejazul Hasan and others were also present.