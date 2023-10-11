Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

Construction of the RCC bridge over the Chitral River at Osiak village in the historical town of Drosh has been completed by C&W which brings happiness to the rank of the people of Drosh

CHITRAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Construction of the RCC bridge over the Chitral River at Osiak village in the historical town of Drosh has been completed by C&W which brings happiness to the rank of the people of Drosh.

Before this, there was an old wooden bridge over the river in Osiak which had a constant threat to precious lives wherein thousands of people and more than dozens of villagers are living here across the river.

Due to the non-availability of a jeepable bridge on this river, these people could neither carry their household goods on this old bridge nor could cargo and loaded vehicles pass on it because the old wooden bridge was in very dilapidated condition.

People were often forced to unload firewood and other heavy goods from vehicles across this bridge and only light vehicles could pass over it. Now the RCC Bridge has been built on this river and now these people will be able to take heavy machinery and loaded vehicles over it easily.

According to the Executive Engineer of C&W Tariq Murtaza, this bridge is 92 meters long, 7 meters wide and 13 meters high, which was built with a total cost of Rs 102 million.

On the construction of this bridge, a wave of happiness spread among the people of the area and they are expressing their happiness.

APP/ijz