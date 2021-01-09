Construction, renovation of HCS, ANC Stadium continue: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information and Higher education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the construction and renovation work of Arbab Niaz Cricket (ANC) Stadium and Hayatabad Cricket Stadium (HCS) at Hayatabad sports Complex in Peshawar were in full swing. Both the cricket grounds will be prepared to meet international cricket matches.

Talking to the journalists during the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of Winter Sports Media Gala at Peshawar Sports Complex, he said that we are trying to bring international cricket to the people as soon as possible and at the same time PSL matches should be held in Peshawar.

He said steps have been taken so that the people could get a chance to watch not only national heroes but also international cricketers live in action.

He said Chief Minister KP is very keen in providing and ensuring all facilities to the youth.

He said, work on the projects of both the cricket grounds is in full swing, which will be completed as soon as possible. Responding to a question, he said that Peshawar is being made a flower city again for which full steps are being taken.

He said three parks have been planned, one of which is Mega ParK and two other parks. These projects will be approved and work on them will begin soon to ensure the provision of recreational facilities to the people of Peshawar as well as to make Peshawar a flower city. He said that the government is working hard to provide the best facilities to the people and this will continue in future as well.