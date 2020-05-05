UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Work At Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex Be Completed Till June 30: DG, SBP

Zeeshan Mehtab 49 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:45 AM

Construction work at Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex be completed till June 30: DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected under-construction sports projects in Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan which will be completed till June 30

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected under-construction sports projects in Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan which will be completed till June 30.

Director General Sports Punjab was accompanied by Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, XEN Humayun Khan and Divisional Sports Officer Ataur Rehman during his twin visit.

Divisional Sports Officer Ataur Rehman gave a detailed briefing to DG, SBP about the under-construction sports projects.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh examined the standard and pace of work at Shah Salman Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex projects in tehsil Taunsa Sharif.

He directed the concerned officials to complete the construction work at Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex till June 30, 2020 at every cost.

He directed the concerned officials to work day and night or arrange double shift for the timely completion of project. "No complacency will be tolerated in this regard".

Director General Sports Punjab also assessed the standard and pace of work at cricket and hockey stadiums in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, he said: "Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is giving top priority to provision of sports facilities to far-flung and backward areas of the province.

He is monitoring these projects personally and that's why there will be no compromise on the standard of the work".

He said the astro-turf laying work at hockey stadium will start from May 24. "The players of South Punjab will be able to polish their hockey skills after the completion of this astro-turf project," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh delivered precious equipment including tractor trolley, rotary, grass cutting machine etc of Rs 15 lakh to DSO Ataur Rehman for DG Khan Cricket Stadium.

XEN Humayun Khan informed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh that the work of pavilion, boundary wall and ground of Taunsa Cricket Stadium will be completed within the period of two weeks' time.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh stressed upon the staff to complete the all sports projects within the stipulated period. "Sports board Punjab is providing regular funds for the completion of sports projects across the Punjab province. The modern sports facilities are being provided in South Punjab and all remote areas of the province under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar".

Related Topics

Cricket Hockey Chief Minister Sports Punjab Visit Dera Ghazi Khan May June 2020 All From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

58 seconds ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

16 minutes ago

UAE underscores commitment to fight against COVID- ..

46 minutes ago

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

2 hours ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.