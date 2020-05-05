Construction work at Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex be completed till June 30: DG, SBP

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected under-construction sports projects in Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan which will be completed till June 30

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh on Monday inspected under-construction sports projects in Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan which will be completed till June 30.

Director General Sports Punjab was accompanied by Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, XEN Humayun Khan and Divisional Sports Officer Ataur Rehman during his twin visit.

Divisional Sports Officer Ataur Rehman gave a detailed briefing to DG, SBP about the under-construction sports projects.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh examined the standard and pace of work at Shah Salman Cricket Stadium and Sports Complex projects in tehsil Taunsa Sharif.

He directed the concerned officials to complete the construction work at Taunsa Sharif Sports Complex till June 30, 2020 at every cost.

He directed the concerned officials to work day and night or arrange double shift for the timely completion of project. "No complacency will be tolerated in this regard".

Director General Sports Punjab also assessed the standard and pace of work at cricket and hockey stadiums in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, he said: "Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar is giving top priority to provision of sports facilities to far-flung and backward areas of the province.

He is monitoring these projects personally and that's why there will be no compromise on the standard of the work".

He said the astro-turf laying work at hockey stadium will start from May 24. "The players of South Punjab will be able to polish their hockey skills after the completion of this astro-turf project," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh delivered precious equipment including tractor trolley, rotary, grass cutting machine etc of Rs 15 lakh to DSO Ataur Rehman for DG Khan Cricket Stadium.

XEN Humayun Khan informed Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh that the work of pavilion, boundary wall and ground of Taunsa Cricket Stadium will be completed within the period of two weeks' time.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh stressed upon the staff to complete the all sports projects within the stipulated period. "Sports board Punjab is providing regular funds for the completion of sports projects across the Punjab province. The modern sports facilities are being provided in South Punjab and all remote areas of the province under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar".