Construction work of Squash Complex finally starts under supervision of SBP, Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Finally the effective efforts of Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh yielded productive results as construction work of Squash Complex in Nishtar Park Sports Complex began here on Tuesday.

Talking about the project, Punjab Sports Minister said that Pakistan produced several squash legends like Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Azam Khan, Roshan Khan and Qamar Zaman etc in the past.

"Squash is quite a popular game among our youth and we are quite determined to produce more world class squash players in future after the completion of this mega project".

He said that Squash Complex was abandoned for several decades due to different reasons.

"But now with the grace of Allah, we are going to complete this grand project in less than two years' period. We will invite Prime Minister Imran Khan for the inauguration of this project".

Regarding hurdles and problems for the completion of this project, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said: "We did not face any major problem barring some delay due to Covid-19 last year. Since the promotion of sports and welfare of players have been top priorities of our govt and now we are pretty confident to complete this project without any disruption".

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, on Tuesday, visited the Squash Complex site and inspected different areas of the project.

He was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other officials during his inspection visit.

Talking on this occasion, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh said putting this mega project on track was not an easy job. "We had to put extraordinary and meticulous endeavours to revive this grand project. It will be completed with the cost of Rs 386 million".

Revealing the key details of the project, Adnan Arshad Aulakh said that Sports board Punjab will construct six squash courts in this State of the Art project. "All international level facilities will be provided in the squash complex. We are planning to complete the mega project in approximately two years time period," he informed.

He further said that Pakistan has ruled the squash world for several decades and now we are quite upbeat to trace numerous fresh talented squash players through this grand facility. "The construction of the State of the Art squash complex project in Nishtar Park Sports Complex is definitely a major development in regard to the future of squash in Pakistan.

DG, SBP said that the new sporting facilities will help Pakistan in producing several world class sports stars in future. "Our country has plenty of potential in every field including sports. It just needs propergrooming and international level facilities and training and Sports Board Punjab is doing exactly thesame thing to make the future of Pakistan sports bright," he further said.