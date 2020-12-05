Construction work on Kohat Sports Complex in final stages

The construction work Kohat Sports Complex equipped with state of art facilities with the cost of Rs. 600 millions has entered into final stages of completion

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The construction work Kohat Sports Complex equipped with state of art facilities with the cost of Rs. 600 millions has entered into final stages of completion.

The provincial government is taking every possible step for the promotion of sporting and other healthy recreational activities across the province.

Directorate General Sports of Khyber Pakhtunkwa was providing better sports facilities to the athletes along with quality education and proper training and coaching facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman last week inaugurated the Open Air Gym including other development projects worth Rs. 58 million in Kohat Sports Complex .

The Open Air Gym at Kohat Sports Complex is part of the overall developmental projects part of the ongoing Prime Minister Imran Khan's 1000 Ground Projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand, Regional Sports Officer Sikandar Shah, District Sports Officer Dr. Hazrat Ullah and other dignitaries were present during the inauguration ceremony.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman, Project Director PM's 1000 Ground Project Murad Ali Mohmand said that they have taken the steps according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and directive of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to ensure due playing facilities to the youth.

He said the Open Air Gym is costing Rs 2.1 million. Open Air Gym has been installed, while in the second phase more Open Air Gym will be approved in the recently held DWP meeting.

Murad Ali Mohmand disclosed that currently work is underway which includes hostel, gymnasium, swimming pool, Tartan Track for Athletic in Kohat Sports Complex. He said these projects would be completed including construction of the hostel facilities in December 2020 this year.

He said development of Sports Stadium Kohat and Captain Shaheed Zaheer-ul-Islam Ground are additional projects including construction of two badminton halls, a climbing wall have already approved projects in Kohat.

Finally, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Rehman lauded the performance of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating such projects to facilitate the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with much up-dated infrastructure.

He also urged upon the youth to come and utilize these Open Air Gym free of cost.