Open Menu

Contempt Of Court Case Filed Against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

Muhammad Rameez Published November 10, 2023 | 10:37 PM

Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf for failing to reinstate the president and secretary of the regional cricket association

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf for failing to reinstate the president and secretary of the regional cricket association.

The petition was submitted by Shakeel Sheikh and Nasir Iqbal, and it names Chairman Ashraf, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and inquiry committee member Yaqoob Roy as respondents.

The petition states that the IHC had ordered the restoration of the association's president and secretary, but the decision was not carried out. The petitioners have requested the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for disobeying the orders.

The IHC had previously suspended the notification for the ad hoc committee of the regional cricket association and ordered the president and secretary to be reinstated.

Related Topics

Cricket Contempt Of Court Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf Nasir Shakeel Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Israel-Gaza war ‘devastating’ Palestine econom ..

Israel-Gaza war ‘devastating’ Palestine economy, UN warns

3 minutes ago
 The Vlogging Phone You've Been Waiting For: Infini ..

The Vlogging Phone You've Been Waiting For: Infinix ZERO 30 4G now available at ..

57 minutes ago
 Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves ext ..

Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approves extension of GOP guarantee ceilin ..

54 minutes ago
 In the light of Allama Iqbal's thoughts, there is ..

In the light of Allama Iqbal's thoughts, there is a need to use all measures and ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attracti ..

Vivo V29e 5G Introduced in Pakistan at an Attractive Price of Rs. 109,999

1 hour ago
 Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for ..

Portuguese political parties draw battle lines for election

1 hour ago
PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

PAL condemns Israeli oppression on Palestinians

1 hour ago
 Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets ..

Smoke-emitting vehicles get Rs 80 mln fine tickets: transport minister

1 hour ago
 Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to ..

Polish opposition signs coalition deal, 'ready' to govern

1 hour ago
 Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possibl ..

Stocks diverge after Powell says rate hike possible

1 hour ago
 'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Eur ..

'Exemplary' Pepe returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Travel Mart Mela concludes

Travel Mart Mela concludes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports