Contempt of court case filed against PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf for failing to reinstate the president and secretary of the regional cricket association

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has received a contempt of court petition against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf for failing to reinstate the president and secretary of the regional cricket association.

The petition was submitted by Shakeel Sheikh and Nasir Iqbal, and it names Chairman Ashraf, Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and inquiry committee member Yaqoob Roy as respondents.

The petition states that the IHC had ordered the restoration of the association's president and secretary, but the decision was not carried out. The petitioners have requested the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the respondents for disobeying the orders.

The IHC had previously suspended the notification for the ad hoc committee of the regional cricket association and ordered the president and secretary to be reinstated.