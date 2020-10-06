UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Contender Thomas Pulls Out Of The Giro: Team

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Contender Thomas pulls out of the Giro: team

Britain's Geraint Thomas, among the Giro d'Italia favourites, has pulled out before the start of Tuesday's fourth stage at Catania, Team Ineos confirmed

Catania (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's Geraint Thomas, among the Giro d'Italia favourites, has pulled out before the start of Tuesday's fourth stage at Catania, Team Ineos confirmed.

The 2018 Tour de France winner's overall race ambitions were left in tatters after a fall on Monday saw him lose more than 11 minutes at the arrival at Mount Etna in Sicily.

Related Topics

France Catania 2018 Race

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank monitors 6 positive indicators in ..

13 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance participates in 3rd Global Par ..

28 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,061 new COVID-19 cases, 1,146 reco ..

28 minutes ago

PM must be tried under Articles 62, 63 of the Cons ..

33 minutes ago

SECP determines for creating more competitive, eff ..

2 minutes ago

Eight Explosions Heard in Stepanakert

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.