Contender Thomas pulls out of the Giro: team

Catania (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Britain's Geraint Thomas, among the Giro d'Italia favourites, has pulled out before the start of Tuesday's fourth stage at Catania, Team Ineos confirmed.

The 2018 Tour de France winner's overall race ambitions were left in tatters after a fall on Monday saw him lose more than 11 minutes at the arrival at Mount Etna in Sicily.