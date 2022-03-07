UrduPoint.com

Contingents Reach To Feature In Sports Events Of Horse & Cattle Show Being Held Under Banner Of SBP

Muhammad Rameez Published March 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Contingents reach to feature in sports events of Horse & Cattle Show being held under banner of SBP

The contingents from all provinces have reached here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex to participate in sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show scheduled to be held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab from tomorrow, Tuesday to 12

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The contingents from all provinces have reached here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex to participate in sports competitions of National Horse & Cattle Show scheduled to be held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab from tomorrow, Tuesday to 12.

All the participating contingents took part in rehearsal of Horse & Cattle Show Peace and Gymnastic events at National Hockey Stadium on Monday. Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan witnessed the rehearsal of Peace and Gymnastic events and appreciated the skills of young boys and girls. He also issued on the spot directions to young participants to demonstrate discipline during the rehearsal at National Hockey Stadium.

He said that the sports events of Horse & Cattle Show will provide a suitable platform to young athletes of the country to showcase their sports potential in a competitive environment. "The top athletes from all provinces are featuring in football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling and tug-of-war sports events and Punjab players will have to exhibit their full potential to carve out encouraging results in the grand event".

Javed Chohan said Horse & Cattle Show has great significance for us. "It reflects our true culture and traditions. We are quite upbeat to find several talented athletes from the sports competitions of Horse & Cattle Show".

An Official Panel of top officers has also been constituted for the smooth holding of Horse & Cattle Show sports events.

Following top officers are part of Official Panel: Football: (Mirza Nadeem Sarwar Tournament Director, Faisal Ameer Khan Organising Secretary) Hockey: (Rana Nadeem Anjum Tournament Director, Chand Perveen Organising Secretary) Kabaddi: (Tahir Waheed Jatt Tournament Director, Abdul Qayyum Organising Secretary) Volleyball: (Tariq Wattoo/MB Javed Tournament Director)Wrestling: (Arshad Sattar Tournament Director, Nadeem Naeem Organising Secretary)Tug-of-War: (Rai M Ali/Prof Malik Safdar Asif Tournament Director, Tariq Wattoo Organising Secretary).

