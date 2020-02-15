UrduPoint.com
Controversial Folau To Make First Appearance For Catalans Dragons

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:18 PM

Controversial Folau to make first appearance for Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons' starting line-up for their game against Castleford

Perpignan, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons' starting line-up for their game against Castleford.

Folau, 30, scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

