Controversial Folau to make first appearance for Catalans Dragons

Perpignan, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons' starting line-up for their game against Castleford.

Folau, 30, scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.