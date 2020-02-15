UrduPoint.com
Controversial Folau To Make First Appearance For Catalans Dragons

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Israel Folau, who was sacked by Rugby Australia last May over a homophobic social media post, will make his Super League debut on Saturday after being named in Catalans Dragons' starting line-up for their game against Castleford

Folau, 30, scored 37 tries in 73 rugby union Tests before being dumped by Australia after a post saying that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

His arrival in Super League has been met with condemnation from other clubs and sparked a rule change to allow the competition to prevent "controversial signings" in the future.

It will be Folau's return to the 13-a-side code after a decade playing Australian rules football and union.

Dragons coach Steve McNamara said Folau "deserves" a second chance.

"I felt it was right and he deserved the opportunity, it shouldn't be a life sentence," he told the BBC earlier this week.

