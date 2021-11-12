UrduPoint.com

Conway Out Of T20 World Cup Final With Broken Hand After Punching Bat

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

Conway out of T20 World Cup final with broken hand after punching bat

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand batsman Devon Conway was Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup final after breaking his right hand when he punched his bat on his dismissal in the semi-final win over England.

As well as sitting out Sunday's title match against Australia in Dubai, Conway will also miss the forthcoming tour of India.

Conway had made 46 when he was out stumped by Jos Buttler off Liam Livingstone before his team secured a five-wicket win in Wednesday's semi-final.

"It looked a pretty innocuous reactionary incident on the field," said New Zealand coach Gary Stead.

"But the blow obviously caught the bat between the glove padding and while it's not the smartest thing he's done there's certainly an element of bad luck in the injury.

"He's absolutely gutted to be ruled out like this at this time."

Related Topics

India T20 World Australia Dubai Jos Conway Gary Livingstone Sunday Coach Lucky Cement Limited New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mo ..

UAE remains committed to global climate action: Mohammed bin Rashid

58 minutes ago
 We look forward to working with international comm ..

We look forward to working with international community to create sustainable fu ..

58 minutes ago
 ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissio ..

ADNEC announces pledge for Net Zero carbon emissions by 2050

58 minutes ago
 President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.