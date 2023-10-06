(@Abdulla99267510)

The mega event began, witnessing New Zealand's triumph over England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) As the ICC World Cup commences, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts often seek parallels with the 1992 World Cup, the sole occasion when the Men in Green clinched the coveted trophy.

The mega event began on Thursday, witnessing New Zealand's triumph over England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

This bears a striking resemblance to the 1992 World Cup, where New Zealand defeated the defending champions, Australia. In 2023, New Zealand initiated the tournament with a victory over reigning champions England.

New Zealand secured a resounding win over the defending champions, thanks to centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Their remarkable second-wicket partnership of 273 unbeaten runs in 211 balls propelled New Zealand to a comprehensive triumph.

Conway's explosive 152 runs in 121 balls complemented Ravindra's 123 runs in 96 balls. England's Joe Root managed 77 runs, offering some resistance in an otherwise inconsistent batting performance as they posted 282-9 against New Zealand.

In a rematch of the 2019 final, England's potent lineup struggled to fire consistently. Although Root, Jos Buttler (43), and Jonny Bairstow (33) contributed, Root's dismissal while attempting a reverse shot dealt a blow to England's hopes of achieving a 300-plus total.

Matt Henry claimed three wickets for New Zealand, while their spinners secured five wickets on a scorching afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand strategically rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee injury) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb injury), allowing them additional recovery time post-surgery. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson was sidelined with a minor injury.

On the other side, England omitted Ben Stokes due to a minor hip injury, with Harry Brook (25) briefly showcasing his prowess with two fours and a six before succumbing to Rachin Ravindra's spin in an eventful firstover.