Open Menu

Conway, Ravindra's Forge Historic Victory For Kiwis In ICC World Cup Opener

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 06, 2023 | 01:12 PM

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

The mega event began, witnessing New Zealand's triumph over England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2023) As the ICC World Cup commences, Pakistani cricket enthusiasts often seek parallels with the 1992 World Cup, the sole occasion when the Men in Green clinched the coveted trophy.

The mega event began on Thursday, witnessing New Zealand's triumph over England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad.

This bears a striking resemblance to the 1992 World Cup, where New Zealand defeated the defending champions, Australia. In 2023, New Zealand initiated the tournament with a victory over reigning champions England.

New Zealand secured a resounding win over the defending champions, thanks to centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Their remarkable second-wicket partnership of 273 unbeaten runs in 211 balls propelled New Zealand to a comprehensive triumph.

Conway's explosive 152 runs in 121 balls complemented Ravindra's 123 runs in 96 balls. England's Joe Root managed 77 runs, offering some resistance in an otherwise inconsistent batting performance as they posted 282-9 against New Zealand.

In a rematch of the 2019 final, England's potent lineup struggled to fire consistently. Although Root, Jos Buttler (43), and Jonny Bairstow (33) contributed, Root's dismissal while attempting a reverse shot dealt a blow to England's hopes of achieving a 300-plus total.

Matt Henry claimed three wickets for New Zealand, while their spinners secured five wickets on a scorching afternoon at the Narendra Modi Stadium. New Zealand strategically rested regular captain Kane Williamson (knee injury) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb injury), allowing them additional recovery time post-surgery. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson was sidelined with a minor injury.

On the other side, England omitted Ben Stokes due to a minor hip injury, with Harry Brook (25) briefly showcasing his prowess with two fours and a six before succumbing to Rachin Ravindra's spin in an eventful firstover.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Fire World ICC Australia Narendra Modi Ahmedabad Jos Conway 2019 National University Event From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower ..

MoIAT, Nafis launch training programmes to empower national talent across key se ..

2 hours ago
 PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaig ..

PakVsNed: Pakistan kick off World Cup 2023 campaign today

3 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Re ..

Dubai&#039;s Department of Economy and Tourism, Real Madrid announce landmark gl ..

4 hours ago
 Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes ..

Public Prosecution launches &#039;Financial Crimes Foresight Forum&#039; on Octo ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen eco ..

Ali vows to privatize sick units to strengthen economy

14 hours ago
 Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's T ..

Military joins fight against wildfire on Spain's Tenerife

14 hours ago
 China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller ..

China win basketball gold in Asian Games thriller against Japan

14 hours ago
 Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

Berhalter recalls Reyna to USA squad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports