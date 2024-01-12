Open Menu

Cool For 'Cats': Italian Pair Take European Figure Skating Title

Muhammad Rameez Published January 12, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Kaunas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Italy's Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise created a major surprise on Thursday by clinching pairs gold at the European Figure Skating Championships performing to music from "Cats".

Third at the conclusion of the short program on Wednesday, 20-year-old Beccari and veteran Guarise, 35, totalled 199.19 points thanks to a flawless performance in the free section.

They defeated Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava who scored 196.16 points. The Georgian pair had dominated the short program.

For Guarise, it was a first European Championship medal in 10 attempts.

With Russian skaters still banned, Italy claimed bronze through Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini (195.68 points).

Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, who were second overnight, slipped to fifth place overall.

Meanwhile, Loena Hendrickx, looking to make up for the heartbreak of 2023, eased into the lead after the short program in the women's title race.

The Belgian was the favourite for gold 12 months ago but was stunned by Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova and had to settle for second place after twice falling in the free skate section.

However, on Thursday, the 24-year-old world championship bronze medallist grabbed the initiative with a score of 74.66 points.

"I was surprised the score was so high," said Hendrickx after a performance which showcased a triple flip, double Axel and a triple Lutz-triple toe as well as level-four lifts and spins.

"It's very risky to do it (the jump combination) in the second half of the program and that's also in my head because I think I'm one of very few that does it."

She added: "I think I had a very good preparation and I felt very confident."

Belgian compatriot Nina Pinzarrone was second on 69.70 while Gubanova was in third place with 68.96.

