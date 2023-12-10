Open Menu

Coordinator FTO Lauded NLC For Successfully Taking Cargo To Kyrgyzstan

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 10, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Coordinator FTO lauded NLC for successfully taking cargo to Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis Sunday lauded the outstanding efforts of National Logistics Corporation (NLC) for successfully taking first Pakistan's cargo exports of medicines to Kyrgyzstan through land route via China.

Talking to a delegation of exporters and importers led by Shahid Nazir he said this route would provide the most economical access to Kyrgyzstan for trade with Pakistan and the rest of the world and urged Kyrgyz private sector and logistics companies to support the initiative.

He stated that both Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan were committed to expansion of their existing commercial relations through revitalization of QTTA.

He said, "Seamless coordination of transportation, customs clearance, and warehousing services has played a pivotal role in enhancing the overall trade between both countries."

Meher said, "NLC’s pioneering transportation endeavours have now paved the way for land-based trade not only with Kyrgyzstan and other landlocked Central Asian Republics (CARs) but also with Russia and East Europe," said a press release.

He said Pakistan offered access to seaports of Gwadar and Karachi to Kyrgyzstan for connecting with the global markets.

He hailed the personal endeavours of Ulanbek Totuiaev,Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan for the promotion of bilateral trade and facilitating the private sector of either sides.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Exports Russia Europe China Gwadar Kyrgyzstan Sunday Market Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

7 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

16 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

16 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

17 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

17 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

17 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

17 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

17 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

17 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports