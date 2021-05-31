UrduPoint.com
Copa America In Argentina Suspended Over Coronavirus Surge: CONMEBOL

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 08:10 AM

Copa America in Argentina suspended over coronavirus surge: CONMEBOL

Asuncion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Argentina's hosting of the Copa America football tournament has been suspended "in view of the current circumstances", CONMEBOL said on Sunday, as the country battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

"CONMEBOL informs that in view of the current circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa America in Argentina," the South American football body tweeted.

