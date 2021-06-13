UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Copa America Rocked By Venezuela Covid Outbreak On Eve Of Opener

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:30 AM

Copa America rocked by Venezuela Covid outbreak on eve of opener

Brasília, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :At least eight players from the Venezuelan national football team have tested positive for Covid-19, the Brazilian health minister said Saturday, a day before they play the opening match of the Copa America against hosts Brazil.

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a press conference that eight Venezuelan players and four coaches had tested positive Friday, shortly after arriving in Brazil.

"They're all fine. They're all isolated in their hotel, along with those who had contact with them," he said.

The South American football confederation, CONMEBOL, later updated the total, saying 13 members of the Venezuelan delegation had tested positive.

Captain Tomas Rincon revealed on Instagram that he was one of them. "I deeply regret not being able to represent my country," he posted.

Meanwhile, three Bolivian players and a member of the team's technical staff tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Copa debut on Monday against Paraguay, the Bolivia soccer federation said late Saturday, adding that all were in isolation.

It was the latest bad news for the controversial, pandemic-battered South American championships, which kick off Sunday when Brazil play Venezuela in Brasilia.

The outbreak is unlikely to force the cancellation of any matches.

CONMEBOL said Friday it would allow teams unlimited substitutions for players who are ruled out because of positive Covid-19 results or contact with infected people.

Venezuela said it had called up 15 new players as emergency replacements.

However, the infections add to the headaches of organizers already facing sponsor pullouts and a flurry of criticism over the decision to press ahead with the tournament despite the pandemic.

Related Topics

Football Hotel Fine Brasilia Brazil Bolivia Paraguay Venezuela Sunday All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

8 hours ago

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

8 hours ago

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till Ju ..

8 hours ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game c ..

8 hours ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

8 hours ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.