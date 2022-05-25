Copa Libertadores results

Following are the results of Tuesday's Copa Libertadores group stage matches (home teams listed first)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Following are the results of Tuesday's Copa Libertadores group stage matches (home teams listed first): Tuesday, May 24 Nacional 3 Bragantino 0 Velez Sarsfield 4 Estudiantes 0 Emelec 7 Independiente Petrolero 0 Palmeiras 4 Deportivo Tachira 1Universidad Catolica 0 Talleres Cordoba 1Flamengo 2 Sporting Cristal 1