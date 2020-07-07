UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Copenhagen Pulls Out Of Hosting 2021 Gymnastics World Championships

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Copenhagen pulls out of hosting 2021 gymnastics world championships

Paris, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Denmark has pulled out of hosting the 2021 world artistic gymnastics championships in Copenhagen, the sport's governing body announced on Tuesday.

The international gymnastics federation (FIG) did not give a reason for the Danish federation's decision.

"The Danish Gymnastics Federation has informed the FIG of its withdrawal from hosting the 50th World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, due to be held in Copenhagen in October 2021," the FIG said in a statement.

"The FIG Executive Committee (EC) has taken note of this decision and has expressed its regret and disappointment."The FIG said that there would be a new bidding process for the rights to host the event.

The world championships are not usually held in an Olympic year, but due to the postponement of the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus, 2021 will see both the worlds and the Olympics for the first time since 1996.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Denmark October Olympics Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

42 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.