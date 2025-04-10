Corbin Bosch Tenders Apology For Unprofessional Withdrawal From PSL X
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM
The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has tendered an unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for withdrawing from Pakistan Super League (PSL) X without rhyme and reason.
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has tendered an unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for withdrawing from Pakistan Super League (PSL) X without rhyme and reason.
In a communication with PCB issued here on Thursday, Corbin Bosch wrote: “I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.
“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down.
I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”
The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.
