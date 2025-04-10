Open Menu

Corbin Bosch Tenders Apology For Unprofessional Withdrawal From PSL X

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Corbin Bosch tenders apology for unprofessional withdrawal from PSL X

The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has tendered an unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for withdrawing from Pakistan Super League (PSL) X without rhyme and reason.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch has tendered an unconditional apology to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for withdrawing from Pakistan Super League (PSL) X without rhyme and reason.

In a communication with PCB issued here on Thursday, Corbin Bosch wrote: “I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of Peshawar Zalmi and the wider cricket community.

“The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Peshawar Zalmi, I am truly sorry for letting you down.

I take full responsibility for my actions and accept the consequences, including the penalty fine and the one-year ban from the HBL PSL. This has been a hard lesson, but I am committed to learning from this experience and hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”

The 30-year-old Bosch was picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Diamond category during the tenth edition of HBL PSL Player Draft, held in Lahore on 13 January. The all-rounder will serve a one-year ban and will not be eligible for selection in next year’s Pakistan Super League.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

8 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

11 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports