Corini sacked as Brescia coach

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Brescia have sacked coach Eugenio Corini for the second time this season, the Serie A strugglers confirmed on Wednesday.

The 49-year-old had already been sacked on November 3 and replaced by Fabio Grosso, but was rehired a month later after Grosso had a falling out with Mario Balotelli, the club's biggest star.

Brescia have won just two games since Corini's return, against fellow strugglers SPAL and Lecce, earning just two points from their last six games.

The promoted side are second last in the Serie A table ahead of basement club SPAL on goal difference.

Corini took over at Brescia, his first club as a player, in September 2018 and lead them to promotion this season after winning Serie B.

Former Cagliari and Palermo coach Diego Lopez is reported to be set to take over with the team's next two league games against Udinese and champions Juventus.