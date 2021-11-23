UrduPoint.com

Cornwall Hits Out To See West Indies Avoid Follow-on In Sri Lanka

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 01:06 PM

Cornwall hits out to see West Indies avoid follow-on in Sri Lanka

The West Indies avoided the follow-on as they reached 215 for eight at lunch at on the third day of the third Test in Galle, still trailing hosts Sri Lanka by 171 runs

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The West Indies avoided the follow-on as they reached 215 for eight at lunch at on the third day of the third Test in Galle, still trailing hosts Sri Lanka by 171 runs.

Rahkeem Cornwall was on 33 not out off a breezy 43 balls containing five fours and a six, while Joshua Da Silva was on nine at the interval.

Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers resumed on the precarious overnight score of 113-6 needing to reach 187 to avoid being asked to bat again, and the pair managed to add 63 runs for the seventh wicket in the highest first innings partnership for the visitors.

Sri Lanka's part-time off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva finally broke through when he induced Mayers, on 45, into an off-drive which was brilliantly taken by captain Dimuth Karunaratne at short cover.

Holder hit two sixes and three fours before he fell on 36 when Dushmantha Chameera dived to grab a good catch to give Praveen Jayawickrama his third wicket of the innings to leave the visitors 175-8.

With only two wickets in hand, the West Indies still needed 12 more to avoid the follow-on which they managed when Cornwall pulled Jayawickrama to the mid-wicket boundary.

Cornwall then brought up the 200 with a slog six off Mendis as he put on 40 with Da Silva.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Cornwall Galle Dhananjaya De Silva

Recent Stories

Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

2 minutes ago
 Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

Missing boy found dead in faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Ju ..

42 countries confirm participation in Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT M ..

Russia's Tech Global delegation calls on KP S&IT Minister

7 minutes ago
 CDM demands early construction of roads projects

CDM demands early construction of roads projects

7 minutes ago
 Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance eco ..

Govt taking steps on priority basis to enhance economic activity: PM Imran Khan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.