Cornwall takes six as Afghanistan slump in smoggy India

Lucknow, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took six wickets as Afghanistan stuttered to 165 for 8 at tea in the first day of the smog-hit one-off Test against West Indies on Wednesday.

Jason Holder won the toss and chose to field in Afghanistan's "home" Test which is being played in Lucknow, India under hazy conditions due to air pollution.

Ibrahim Zadran was the first to fall to Cornwall with the score on 28, caught by Holder for 17 at leg slip attempting a sweep.

Javed Ahmadi made 39, including a six and five fours, before he was caught by Shamarh Brooks at deep long-off from a Jomel Warrican delivery with the score on 84 just before lunch.

Ihsanullah became Cornwall's second victim when he edged a forward prod to Shai Hope at slip to be out for 24 just before lunch.

Afghanistan struggled to generate momentum after the first break, with Cornwall claiming three more victims as Rahmat Shah and Asghar Afghan managed just four runs and Nasir Jamal two.

Afsar Zazai fared better, reaching 32 before Cornwall grabbed his sixth wicket in the last ball before tea.

Afghanistan, who were awarded Test status in 2017, picked two debutants in their starting eleven -- middle-order batsman Nasir Jamal and left-arm spinner Amir Hamza.

The Afghans claimed their maiden Test victory in March when they beat fellow newcomers Ireland before defeating Bangladesh in September.