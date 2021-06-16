Corona vaccination center setups at Peshawar Sports Complex

The Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to vaccinate its staff including coaches and players in the light of the directive given by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz during his visit to Peshawar Sports Complex

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to vaccinate its staff including coaches and players in the light of the directive given by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz during his visit to Peshawar Sports Complex.

For this purpose, the vaccination center set up inside Peshawar Sports Complex to ensure a safe and conducive environment to the players and are daily visitors of various games to the Peshawar Sports Complex.

Talking to media persons , administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah said that Corona vaccination had been started in a joint collaboration of the Directorate General Sports KP and Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Jaffer Shah said that a vaccination center was going to be set up with the aim to facilitate both the players and staff of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to ensure safety to the players.

He said Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak has strictly restricted entry of all those who did not vaccinate.

Jaffar Shah said that the health of the players are important and that is why a vaccination facilitating center has been set up with the kind cooperation of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said now all the players, both male and female, above 18-year-old, officials, coaches, journalists and all other members who will enter the Peshawar Sports Complex have been asked to vaccinate otherwise no one would be allowed without vaccination certification by 25, 2021.

When asked by Syed Jaffar Shah, he clarified that the copy of the vaccination registration and those taking the first dose would be checked before entering Peshawar Sports Complex. Now all athletes, officials and members of all sports associations, journalists have been directed to get the corona vaccine immediately and keep a copy of their initial certificate in their mobile or print it for verification.

Jaffar Shah expressed the hope that everyone would get the corona vaccine immediately before June 25 as the government is committed to ensure safety to the players.