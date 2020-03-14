UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus: Cancellations And Changes In US Sport

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in US sport

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport through Friday amid intensifying corona virus concerns: - American Football - - Cancelled: NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida - Suspended: by multiple teams travel of scouts and coaches to assess players in build-up to the April 23 NFL Draft - Athletics - - Postponed: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, postponed to September 14 - Baseball - - Postponed: Major League Baseball season start, at least two weeks from scheduled March 26 - Cancelled: Major League Baseball Spring Training games; 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed - Basketball - - Suspended: NBA regular season from March 12; NBA commissioner Adam Silver says hiatus "will be, most likely, at least 30 days" - Cancelled: NCAA "March Madness" national collegiate basketball tournament; move followed shut down of lead-in tournaments in Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 conferences - Boxing - - Cancelled: Featherweight world title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Miguel Marriaga at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater - Suspended through March 31 - All combat sports events in California - Curling - - Cancelled: Women's World Curling Championships scheduled for March 14-22 in Prince George, Canada, a 2022 Olympic qualifying event - Figure Skating - - Cancelled: World Figure Skating Championships scheduled for Montreal March 16-22, International Skating Union to consider possibility of staging a 2020 championships not before October - Football - - Suspended: MLS season for 30 days from March 12 - Cancelled: US men's friendlies v Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and v Wales in Cardiff on March 30 - Cancelled: US women's friendlies v Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and v Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California - Cancelled: Mexico men's friendlies v Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and v Greece in Arlington, Texas, on March 29 - Golf - - Postponed: The Masters, first men's major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National - Suspended: US PGA Tour season, including cancellation of the final three rounds of the Players Championship, The Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play, Corales Putacana Resort Championship in Dominican Republic and the Texas Open - Postponed: Three LPGA tournaments in March and April, including the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, the first major on the 2020 golf Calendar - Ice hockey - - Suspended: NHL regular season from March 12 - Cancelled: Women's World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10 - Motor racing - - Cancelled: First four races of IndyCar season, the Grand Prix of St.

Petersburg, GP of Alabama, GP of Long Beach and IndyCar Challenge at Austin Texas - Postponed: NASCAR stock car races March 14 at Atlanta, March 22 at Homestead-Miami - Rugby - - Suspended: Major League Rugby, 30 games into a season scheduled to run through May, for 30 days - Tennis - - Cancelled: Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22 - Cancelled: Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5- Cancelled: Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension- Cancelled: Charleston WTA tournament April 6-12.

Related Topics

India Football Hockey Tennis World Australia Sports Canada Car Marathon Prince George San Jose Eindhoven St. Petersburg Cardiff Arlington Wales Long Beach Madison Augusta Charleston Charlotte Austin Boston Houston Miami Atlanta Florida Brazil Dominican Republic Czech Republic Mexico Netherlands Greece March April May September October Women 2020 Silver Olympics Event All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

8 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

9 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.