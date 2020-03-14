Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in US sport

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport through Friday amid intensifying corona virus concerns: - American Football - - Cancelled: NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1 in Palm Beach, Florida - Suspended: by multiple teams travel of scouts and coaches to assess players in build-up to the April 23 NFL Draft - Athletics - - Postponed: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, postponed to September 14 - Baseball - - Postponed: Major League Baseball season start, at least two weeks from scheduled March 26 - Cancelled: Major League Baseball Spring Training games; 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed - Basketball - - Suspended: NBA regular season from March 12; NBA commissioner Adam Silver says hiatus "will be, most likely, at least 30 days" - Cancelled: NCAA "March Madness" national collegiate basketball tournament; move followed shut down of lead-in tournaments in Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 conferences - Boxing - - Cancelled: Featherweight world title fight between Shakur Stevenson and Miguel Marriaga at Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater - Suspended through March 31 - All combat sports events in California - Curling - - Cancelled: Women's World Curling Championships scheduled for March 14-22 in Prince George, Canada, a 2022 Olympic qualifying event - Figure Skating - - Cancelled: World Figure Skating Championships scheduled for Montreal March 16-22, International Skating Union to consider possibility of staging a 2020 championships not before October - Football - - Suspended: MLS season for 30 days from March 12 - Cancelled: US men's friendlies v Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and v Wales in Cardiff on March 30 - Cancelled: US women's friendlies v Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and v Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California - Cancelled: Mexico men's friendlies v Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and v Greece in Arlington, Texas, on March 29 - Golf - - Postponed: The Masters, first men's major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National - Suspended: US PGA Tour season, including cancellation of the final three rounds of the Players Championship, The Valspar Championship, the WGC Match-Play, Corales Putacana Resort Championship in Dominican Republic and the Texas Open - Postponed: Three LPGA tournaments in March and April, including the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, the first major on the 2020 golf Calendar - Ice hockey - - Suspended: NHL regular season from March 12 - Cancelled: Women's World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10 - Motor racing - - Cancelled: First four races of IndyCar season, the Grand Prix of St.

Petersburg, GP of Alabama, GP of Long Beach and IndyCar Challenge at Austin Texas - Postponed: NASCAR stock car races March 14 at Atlanta, March 22 at Homestead-Miami - Rugby - - Suspended: Major League Rugby, 30 games into a season scheduled to run through May, for 30 days - Tennis - - Cancelled: Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22 - Cancelled: Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5- Cancelled: Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension- Cancelled: Charleston WTA tournament April 6-12.