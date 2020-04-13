UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Lockdown: Wasim Akram Seeks Fans' Opinion About Moustache

Mon 13th April 2020

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Monday sought fans' opinion as whether he should keep a moustache or not as he took to his twitter handle by posting his pictures there

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram on Monday sought fans' opinion as whether he should keep a moustache or not as he took to his twitter handle by posting his pictures there.

Akram, who claimed 414 wickets in 104 Tests and 502 in 356 One Day Internationals for Pakistan has never been seen with a moustache, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic compelled him to a novel idea while staying at home.

The erstwhile fast bowling great posted before and after pictures of himself without and with a moustache, asking his fans whether he should keep it or not.

"Moustache or no moustache? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose #isolationcreation. Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi..." he tweeted.

The post drew a response from Shahid Khan Afridi, another former captain and Wasim's ex-teammate, who made no delay in acknowledging legendary bowler's feats and winning role for Pakistan cricket.

"Moustache or no moustache you are and will remain a champion (mooch ho ya na ho aap star hee hain)!! Good to see you sweating it out, stay blessed," the �year-old commented on Wasim Akram's tweet.

