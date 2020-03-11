UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus May Take Shine Off Indian Cricket's Saliva Swing Tactics

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:42 PM

Coronavirus may take shine off Indian cricket's saliva swing tactics

Using saliva to shine the cricket ball could be banned for Indian players in the one-day series clash against South Africa over coronavirus concerns, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Wednesday

Dharamsala, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Using saliva to shine the cricket ball could be banned for Indian players in the one-day series clash against South Africa over coronavirus concerns, paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar said Wednesday.

India has insisted the three matches against South Africa will go ahead despite growing fears over the virus. The number of cases in India has doubled to 60 in four days.

The disease can be spread when small droplets containing it land on objects that are then touched by a person, who then touches their eyes, nose or mouth, according to the World Health Organization.

Kumar said the Indian cricket team consulted doctors on Wednesday about whether to use saliva, which bowlers rub on one side of the leather ball to help it swing.

A decision will be taken at a team meeting ahead of the first game in Dharamsala on Thursday, he said.

"I can't say right now we will not use saliva because if we don't use saliva then how will we shine the ball?" Kumar told reporters.

"Then we will get hit and you people will say you are not bowling well." Kumar said bowlers would follow the doctors' orders: "Whatever instruction we get or whatever is the best option we will do.

" They have already been told to stay away from fans.

South Africa coach Mark Boucher has said his players should avoid handshakes at matches because of the virus, which has killed more than 4,000 people worldwide.

Cricket South Africa approved the India tour after medical and security experts gave it the green light.

Team captain Quinton De Kock said both teams had been tested and were healthy, adding South Africa would continue to use saliva.

"We will still shine the ball. Our team doctors and management have made sure we are all fit and don't have coronavirus. We will still attend to that and keep the ball shining," he told reporters.

Kumar insisted all players will take every precaution to tackle the coronavirus, but refused to speculate on whether the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament should start on March 29.

"You cannot say anything right now because it (the virus) is taking a dangerous situation in India," said Kumar.

The second international is in Lucknow on Sunday and the third in Kolkata on March 18.

Related Topics

India Africa Cricket World Indian Premier League Lucknow Kolkata South Africa Russian Ruble March Sunday All From Best Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

6 minutes ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

24 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

10 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

10 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

9 minutes ago

Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, taking total t ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.