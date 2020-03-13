Coronavirus: PCB reschedules remaining PSL 2020 matches

(@fidahassanain)

The ongoing PSL will be reduced by four days and there will now be 33 matches as opposed to 34.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) rescheduled the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League-V (PSL-V) 2020 here on Friday.

In a statement, PCB said that it replaced the playoffs with semi-finals on March 17 and March 18 which meant that the ongoing PSL would be reduced by four days and there would now be 33 matches as opposed to 34.

Under the revised schedule, the 17 March semi-finals would be double-headers and woud be held at the Gaddafi Stadium with the table-toppers going head to head with the fourth-placed side at 2pm. This match would be followed by the second semi-final, which would begin at 7pm, between the second and third-placed sides.

The finalwould be played on 18 March and would start at 7pm. All these changes had been made with the consultation of the team owners.

PCB which is in close contact with Punjab government to receive guidance from the Punjab government regarding permission to spectators to watch the last four matches at Gaddafi Stadium. Board said that the announcement would be made in due course. The updates about the HBL PSL 2020 can be found there at www.pcb.com.pk.

The fresh schedule is as under:

13 Mar – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

14 Mar – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-5.

15pm). Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough (on-field), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

15 Mar – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm). Shozab Raza and Aleem Dar (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Nasir Hussain (fourth umpire), Mohammad Anees (match referee); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm). Rashid Riaz and Michael Gough (on-field), Ahsan Raza (third umpire), Faisal Khan Afridi (fourth umpire), Roshan Mahanama (match referee)

17 Mar – 1st semi-final (1 v 4) (2pm-5.15pm); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) (7pm-10.15pm) (both matches at Gaddafi Stadium)

18 Mar – Final, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

