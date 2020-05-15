UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus To Bring Changes In Cricket, Says Azhar Ali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:22 PM

Coronavirus to bring changes in cricket, says Azhar Ali

Azhar Ali who is Test Captain says cricket needs to be restored at the earliest irrespective of the probable alteration in cricketing patterns and values.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2020) Impact of coronavirus pandemic on global lifestyle and ways could bring certain changes in sports sphere including international cricket, National Test team captain Azhar Ali said here on Friday.

He said that cricket needs to be restored at the earliest irrespective of the probable alteration in cricketing patterns and values.

Skipper Azhar Ali who himself believes in norms and values of the sport maintained that all those concerned had to adjust to the prospective changes in cricket in a number of respects as to keep going though the same may spoil the beauty of otherwise thrilling sport a little bit.

Following the impact of Coronavirus, International Cricket Council (ICC) put restrictions on the players that they could not rub the ball over their pants for smoothing it, and players from high-five celebration on fall of wickets.

The change in rules comes as precautionary measures against Coronavirus contagion, under medical expert advice.

The voices are also increasing for indoor games but there is no consensus on it so far.

