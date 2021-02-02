Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021: Day 1

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :BN Polo and Barry's carved out convincing victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, BN Polo outscored DS Polo/ASC by 7-4. From BN Polo, Mariano Raigal thrashed in three tremendous goals while Babar Naseem banged in a brace and Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Sufi Muhammad Haroon converted one goal apiece. From DS Polo/ASC, Hissam Ali Hyder cracked a quartet but his efforts couldn't bear fruit for his side.

The second match proved to be a thrilling encounter, where Barry's outlasted HN Polo by 6-4 1/2.

From Barry's, Ruelo Trotz fired in fabulous four goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan slammed in two goals. From HN Polo, Raja Mikael Sami banged in a brace while Raja Sami Ullah and Haider Naseem scored one goal each.

The exciting matches were witnessed by Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), two matches will be played at Pakistan Park. The first match of the day will be played between Newage Cables and FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 2:00 pm while ASC will vie against Remounts at 3:00 pm.