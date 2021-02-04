Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021: Day 3

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Team Barry's qualified for the main final while HN Polo booked berth in the subsidiary final after winning their respective matches of the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Barry's played well against BN Polo and defeated them by 9-7 to earn place in the main final. Ruelo Trotz was the hero of the day from team Barry's as he smashed in superb six goals in his team's triumph while the remaining contribution came from Hamza Mawaz Khan, who converted three tremendous goals. On the other hand, Mariano Raigal also played brilliantly for BN Polo and converted fabulous five goals and Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Babar Naseem struck one goal apiece but their efforts couldn't bear fruit.

The second match of the saw HN Polo beating DS Polo/ASC by 5 1/2-3 to make way to the subsidiary final. Raja Mikael Sami and Eulogio Celestino played equally well for the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, and contributed two tremendous goals each while Raja Samiullah converted one goal. On the other hand, Qadeer Ashfaq and Daniyal Sheikh were the key contributors from the the losing side, who slammed in two and one goal respectively.

Tomorrow (Friday), two more matches will be contested at JP&CC ground. In the first match of the day, FG Polo/Diamond Paints will take on Remounts at 2:30 pm while ASC will face Newage Cables in the second match at 3:30 pm.