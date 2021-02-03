UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup : Day 2

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup : Day 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :FG Polo/Diamond Paints and Remounts carved out contrastive victories in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 matches played here at the Pakistan Park polo ground on Wednesday.

The action-packed encounters were witnessed by Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Director Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families and polo enthusiasts.

Ramiro Zaveletta heroics helped FG Polo/Diamond Paints tame high-flying Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 5-4 1/2 in the thrilling match. Zaveletta not only started well for the winning team but also converted the match-winning goal to guide his side to a nail-biting victory. Zaveletta contributed with an impressive hat-trick while he was ably assisted by Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who converted one goal apiece. Marcos Panelo and Syed Turab Rizvi though played very well for Newage Cables, which had a half goal handicap advantage, with a contribution of three and one goal respectively yet their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side as they lost the match 4 1/2-5.

A hat-trick each by Antonio Verie and LD Tauqeer Nawaz guided Remounts to a thumping 7-5 victory over ASC in the second match of the day.

Both the teams started well and matched fire-with-fire till the third chukker and made it 4-all, but after that, Remounts players fully dominated the remaining part of the third chukker and the fourth and last one well thrashing in three back-to-back goals to win the encounter 7-4. Antonio Verie and LD Tauqeer Nawaz were in sublime form and hammered a hat-trick each from the winning side while Bilal Haye converted one goal. From ASC team, Lt Col Mashood and Muhammad Raza Behboudi slammed in a brace each but their efforts proved futile.

Tomorrow (Thursday), two crucial matches will be played at JP&CC polo ground. BN Polo will take on Barry's in the first match of the day at 11:00 am while HN Polo will vie against DS Polo/ASC in the second encounter of the day at 12:00 pm.

