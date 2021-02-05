UrduPoint.com
Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup: FG Polo/Diamond Paints Reach Final

Fri 05th February 2021

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :FG Polo/Diamond Paints booked berth in the main final of the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup after routing Remounts by 6-3 in the crucial match played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Friday.

Ramiro Zaveletta emerged as hero of the day from FG Polo/Diamond Paints by firing in fabulous four goals while Saqib Khan Khakwani also played well and contributed with a brace. From Remounts, Bilal Haye was the man who converted three tremendous goals but his efforts were futile in the end.

The second encounter of the day saw Newage Cables outpacing ASC by 9 1/2-6.

Marcos Panelo played key role in the triumph of Newage Cables, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as he converted a classic quartet while Alman Jalil Azam equally played well and hammered a hat-trick and Farooq Amin Sufi scored one goal.

From team ASC, Maj Adil Rao and Ibrahim Khalil slammed in two tremendous goals each while Lt Col Omer Minhas and Muhammad Raza Behboudi struck one goal apiece but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side.

The main and subsidiary finals will be contested on Sunday at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club, where the finalists will be seen in action against each other and the better one will clinch the main trophy.

More Stories From Sports

