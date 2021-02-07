Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup: FG Polo/Diamond Paints win trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Sensational Saqib Khan Khakwani steered FG Polo/Diamond Paints to title triumph in the Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup after they outscored Barry's in the final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Sunday.

Saqib Khakwani was top scorer from the winning side with a classic contribution of fabulous four goals while Ramiro Zaveletta and Abbas Mukhtar also played well and converted two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Ruelo Trotz and Nafees Barry slammed in two and one goal respectively.

Barry's started the final well by converting a field goal in the first chukker to take 1-0 lead while matched fire-with-fire in the second chukker by scoring two goals against three by FG Polo/Diamond Paints to level the score at 3-all. After that, the entire final was dominated by FG Polo/Diamond Paints as they thrashed in two goals each in the third and fourth chukkers to win the encounter 7-3. Mariano Raigal and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi officiated the match as field umpires.

The subsidiary final was won by HN Polo, who outpaced Newage Cables by 8.5-4. From the winning side, Raja Samiullah and Eulogio Celestino emerged as top scorer by contributing three goals while Raja Mikael Sami and Haider Naseem converted one goal each.

From the losing side, Turab Rizvi banged in a brace while Marcos Panelo and Alman Jalil Azam scored one goal apiece.

Lt Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz, HI(M) Commander 4 Corps, who is also Patron-in-Chief JP&CC, graced the concluding day as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners. Other notables present on the occasion were Patron JP&CC Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, GOC 11 Div, Diamond Paints CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, Directors Mir Huzaifa Ahmed, Mir Khuzaima Ahmed, Mir Sana Ahmed, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (r) Baber Mehboob Awan, polo players and their families.

Earlier, An exhibition match was played between two teams - Team White and Team Red - consisting of the kids of Lahore Garrison Polo academy. The match proved to be a one-sided affair, where Team White outclassed Team Red by 5-0. Matloob Aizad emerged as hero of the day with fabulous four goals. While the spectators also enjoyed tent-pegging by Rangers team and band show by Army band team.