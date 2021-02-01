Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup to get underway

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Corps Commander Diamond Paints Polo Cup 2021 will get underway here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Tuesday.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, top national and international players will take part in this eight-goal tournament that will be contested among eight teams, which are divided into two pools. Pool A comprises DS Polo/ASC, BN Polo, HN Polo and Barry's while Pool B consists of FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Newage Cables, ASC and Remounts.

The JP&CC ground will host the inaugural match of the tournament to be played between DS Polo/ASC and BN Polo at 2:00 pm while the second match of the opening day will take place between HN Polo and Barry's at 3:00 pm at the same venue.

The finals will be played on Sunday at the JP&CC ground.

The JP&CC chief thanked Mir Shoaib Ahmed, CEO Diamond Paints, for sponsoring this event and lauded Diamond Paints' cooperation and long association with polo, which is the game of kings and knights. "With the cooperation of more such corporate giants, the game of polo will further flourish and will be played at every major city of the country."