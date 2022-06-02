Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

For the first time in the history Inter-Madaris Games inaugurated on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :For the first time in the history Inter-Madaris Games inaugurated on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Faiz Hameed was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Games wherein more than 800 students from different religious Madaris from seven merged tribal districts including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and six sub-district comprising Peshawar, FR Kohat, FR Bannu, FR Lakki, FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Tank are taking part in seven different Games.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed addressing the inaugural ceremony lauded the efforts of the organizers to motivate the key segment of the society to participate in the games.

The participation of students of religious schools of tribal districts in sports is the real change and that is what we want to highlight the true picture of the Madaris to the world, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed said.

Madrassa education is playing an important role in taking students forward, Corps Commander Peshawar said, adding, Madrassa is a parallel education system that connects people with religion.

The purpose of education is to train the youth as productive members of the society, said Corps Commander adding that "We want to bring them in the main pool so that their role could be enhanced accordingly,".

A young man educated from a university could become the Khateeb of a masjid but unfortunately, hearing the name of the madrissa raises questions in the minds of the people, Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed said.

He said, it is necessary to create links between all education systems like urdu, English or Madaris for the facilitation of all students.

Appreciating the Directorate General Sports for taking an initiative that would certainly bring change to people's minds regarding Madaris.

"We want to promote religious schools and connect them with other educational institutions" Corps Commander Peshawar Faiz Hameed.

Madarais have to be brought into the system so that no one can even think of eliminating or ignoring them, Corps Commander Peshawar said. "We are also considering setting up vocational training centers in Madaris," he said, adding, students of religious schools should take a positive message from here to the rest of the world.