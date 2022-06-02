UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Peshawar Inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games Of Merged Tribal Area

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 02, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madaris Games of Merged Tribal Area

For the first time in the history Inter-Madaris Games inaugurated on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :For the first time in the history Inter-Madaris Games inaugurated on Thursday at Peshawar Sports Complex under the aegis of Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. General Faiz Hameed was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Games wherein more than 800 students from different religious Madaris from seven merged tribal districts including North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Khurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and six sub-district comprising Peshawar, FR Kohat, FR Bannu, FR Lakki, FR Dera Ismail Khan, FR Tank are taking part in seven different Games.

Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed addressing the inaugural ceremony lauded the efforts of the organizers to motivate the key segment of the society to participate in the games.

The participation of students of religious schools of tribal districts in sports is the real change and that is what we want to highlight the true picture of the Madaris to the world, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed said.

Madrassa education is playing an important role in taking students forward, Corps Commander Peshawar said, adding, Madrassa is a parallel education system that connects people with religion.

The purpose of education is to train the youth as productive members of the society, said Corps Commander adding that "We want to bring them in the main pool so that their role could be enhanced accordingly,".

A young man educated from a university could become the Khateeb of a masjid but unfortunately, hearing the name of the madrissa raises questions in the minds of the people, Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed said.

He said, it is necessary to create links between all education systems like urdu, English or Madaris for the facilitation of all students.

Appreciating the Directorate General Sports for taking an initiative that would certainly bring change to people's minds regarding Madaris.

"We want to promote religious schools and connect them with other educational institutions" Corps Commander Peshawar Faiz Hameed.

Madarais have to be brought into the system so that no one can even think of eliminating or ignoring them, Corps Commander Peshawar said. "We are also considering setting up vocational training centers in Madaris," he said, adding, students of religious schools should take a positive message from here to the rest of the world.

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Young Man Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Tank Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Administrator calls for following advice given by ..

Administrator calls for following advice given by experts to avoid Thalassemia

11 seconds ago
 FAO delegation calls on chief secretary Balochista ..

FAO delegation calls on chief secretary Balochistan

12 seconds ago
 Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitaria ..

Russia's Fomin, UN's Griffiths Discuss Humanitarian Issues in Ukraine - Defense ..

14 seconds ago
 Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issu ..

Five Punjab reserved seats notification to be issued after by-elections: Electio ..

16 seconds ago
 France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for ..

France to Deploy Its Suffren Nuclear Submarine for Military on Friday - Reports

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Pay Interns for First Time i ..

White House Says Will Pay Interns for First Time in History

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.