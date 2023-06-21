Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurates Inter-Madrasas Games in Peshawar

Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of the Inter-Madrasas Games carrying 800 athletes of seminaries at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the second edition of the Inter-Madrasas Games carrying 800 athletes of seminaries at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium here.

800 athletes from various seminaries based in the merged tribal areas were taking part in five different games of the Inter-Madrasas Games.

Chief Secretary KP Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary sports Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Director Sports Merged Areas Pir Abdullah Shah, Director Operation Azizullah, AD Operation Imran Khan, Ayub Khan, Administrator Syed Jafar Shah, Assistant Director Admin and Media Focal Person Awan Hussain, other officials were also present.

Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the support of the Pakistan Army is organizing the Games with the aim to provide much-updated facilities to the players hailing from different seminaries across merged tribal areas.

The youngsters of Khyber district performed a spectacular PT show and received a standing ovation from the spectators at the ground, the games included cricket, football, volleyball, tug-of-war, and Qirat competitions.

Cricket competitions will be played at Islamia College Cricket Ground, Football at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium, Volleyball at indoor gymnasium of the Pakistan Sports board Coaching Center, Tug of War and Qirat competitions will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar. The competitions will continue for four days.

Earlier, the ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Qari Adnan, followed by the National Anthem. All the participating contingent have their March Past wherein international baseball athlete from merged area Luqman carried the National Flag.

The school kids of the merged schools presented an eye-catching PT display, followed by a Tug-of-War competition. The Games at different venues would continue till June 25. The students of the seminaries were so enthusiastic and termed the activity vital to show their hidden talent.