Corps Commander Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel Record Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel record victory

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Guard Group 10-8 in the only match played on day five of the Corps Commander Polo Cup, sponsored by Diamond Pants, here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Saturday.

The phenomenal performance of Nicolas Antinori was the highlight of the match as he displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques and hammered a stupendous double hat-trick in his team's triumph. He was ably assisted by his teammates as Mir Huzaifa Ahmed banged in a beautiful brace while Omer Asjad Malhi and Osman Aziz Anwar converted one goal each for Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel.

For the losing team, Taimur Ali Malik and Taimur Ali Noon though played well and thrashed in three goals while Hamza Ejaz and Saqib Khan Khakwani slammed in one goal each for Guard Group, which had a handicap advantage of half a goal.

John Fisher and Manuel Carranza supervised the match as field umpires.

A good number of players, their families and polo enthusiasts were present on the occasion to witness and enjoy the match at the Fortress Stadium . Three important matches will be played tomorrow (Sunday). At 12:30 pm, Master Paints/Newage will play against FG/Din Polo, at 1:30 pm, 4 Corps will vie against Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel while at 2:30 pm, Diamond Paints will compete against Remington Pharma.

