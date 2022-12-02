UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup : DS/Barry's, Master Paints Black Score Victories

DS Polo/Barry's and Master Pants Black emerged victorious in the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Pants matches played here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday

In the first match of the day, DS Polo/Barry's defeated Salam Polo by 7-6. Rulo Trotz made the day for the winning side as he played outstanding polo and fired in four fabulous goals. He was ably assisted by his teammates Daniyal Sheikh and Nafees Bariry, who converted two and one goal respectively. On the other hand, Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu emerged as top scorer as he contributed with five fantastic goals while Hamza Ali Hakeem scored one goal.

The second match of the day saw Master Paints Black outlasting Kalabagh/Zacky Farms by 7-3. Sufi Muhammad Amir emerged as hero of the day for Master Paints Black, as he played brilliant polo and hammered a hat-trick of goals. Among other key contributors, Lt Col Omer Minhas (R), who was playing in place of Hashim Kamal Agha, banged in a beautiful brace while Sufi Muhammad Haroon struck one goal. Maisim Haider Baloch thrashed in two goals Kalabagh/Zacky Farms, which had one goal handicap advantage.

More Stories From Sports

