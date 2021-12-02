Corps Commander Polo Cup: Faysal Funds, BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualify for subsidiary final

Faysal Funds Polo and BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup after winning their respective matches played here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Faysal Funds Polo and BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup after winning their respective matches played here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Faysal Funds Polo overwhelmed Master Paints with a huge margin of 12-5. The major contribution in Faysal Funds Polo's triumph came from phenomenal Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who pumped in fabulous five goals while Waqas Khan also remained instrumental throughout the match and contributed with four fantastic goals. Other key contributors from the winning side were Tomas Reinoso and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, who converted two and one goal respectively. From the losing team, Bilal Haye and Evan Power scored three and two goals respectively.

Faysal Funds Polo captain Sheikh Muhammad Raffay said: "It is due to our hard work and collective efforts that we managed to book berth in the subsidiary final. We try to play better polo and win the subsidiary final. We are also grateful to Faysal Funds CEO Mr. Khaldoon Latif for sponsoring the team and playing a significant role in the promotion of polo, the game of kings and knights.

" The second match of the day was played among three teams under the American system and after tough battles, BN Polo/Diamond Paints succeeded in winning the encounter and also a place in the subsidiary final against Faysal Funds.

In the first two-chukker match played under the American system, the match between BN Polo/Diamond Paints and Imperial Homes ended in a 2-2 draw. Agha Musa and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one each for BN Polo/Diamond Paints while Lt Col Raba Nawaz Tiwana and Muhammad Raza converted one goal each for Imperial Homes.

The second match of the day under the American system was contested between Platinum Homes and Imperial Homes and after a good competition, Platinum Homes won the match by 6-2. The third and last match of the day under the American system was contested between BN Polo/Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes and after a tough battle, BN Polo/Diamond Paints won it by 2-1, thus booked berth in the subsidiary final, where they will take on Faysal Funds Polo on 5 December.