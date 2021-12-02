UrduPoint.com

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Faysal Funds, BN Polo/Diamond Paints Qualify For Subsidiary Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:11 PM

Corps Commander Polo Cup: Faysal Funds, BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualify for subsidiary final

Faysal Funds Polo and BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup after winning their respective matches played here on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Faysal Funds Polo and BN Polo/Diamond Paints qualified for the subsidiary final of the Corps Commander Polo Cup after winning their respective matches played here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Faysal Funds Polo overwhelmed Master Paints with a huge margin of 12-5. The major contribution in Faysal Funds Polo's triumph came from phenomenal Mian Abbas Mukhtar, who pumped in fabulous five goals while Waqas Khan also remained instrumental throughout the match and contributed with four fantastic goals. Other key contributors from the winning side were Tomas Reinoso and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay, who converted two and one goal respectively. From the losing team, Bilal Haye and Evan Power scored three and two goals respectively.

Faysal Funds Polo captain Sheikh Muhammad Raffay said: "It is due to our hard work and collective efforts that we managed to book berth in the subsidiary final. We try to play better polo and win the subsidiary final. We are also grateful to Faysal Funds CEO Mr. Khaldoon Latif for sponsoring the team and playing a significant role in the promotion of polo, the game of kings and knights.

" The second match of the day was played among three teams under the American system and after tough battles, BN Polo/Diamond Paints succeeded in winning the encounter and also a place in the subsidiary final against Faysal Funds.

In the first two-chukker match played under the American system, the match between BN Polo/Diamond Paints and Imperial Homes ended in a 2-2 draw. Agha Musa and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one each for BN Polo/Diamond Paints while Lt Col Raba Nawaz Tiwana and Muhammad Raza converted one goal each for Imperial Homes.

The second match of the day under the American system was contested between Platinum Homes and Imperial Homes and after a good competition, Platinum Homes won the match by 6-2. The third and last match of the day under the American system was contested between BN Polo/Diamond Paints and Platinum Homes and after a tough battle, BN Polo/Diamond Paints won it by 2-1, thus booked berth in the subsidiary final, where they will take on Faysal Funds Polo on 5 December.

Related Topics

Polo Raba Waqas Khan Turkish Lira December From

Recent Stories

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

Elle says will drop fur from magazines worldwide

3 minutes ago
 SCBAP condemns murder of lawyer in Karachi

SCBAP condemns murder of lawyer in Karachi

3 minutes ago
 Belgium keen to fortify trade with Pakistan: ambas ..

Belgium keen to fortify trade with Pakistan: ambassador

3 minutes ago
 UK Urged to Build on International Climate Diploma ..

UK Urged to Build on International Climate Diplomacy After COP26

3 minutes ago
 Poland Hides Information About 'Unmarked Graves' o ..

Poland Hides Information About 'Unmarked Graves' of Migrants - Lukashenko

3 minutes ago
 2 held for gambling on T-10 league matches

2 held for gambling on T-10 league matches

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.